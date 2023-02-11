The No. 8 Virginia Cavaliers will try to continue their late-season surge when they face the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday afternoon. UVA has won eight of its last nine games, beating No. 22 NC State by 13 points on Tuesday. Duke had its three-game winning streak snapped in an 81-59 loss at No. 19 Miami on Monday.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. ET. The Cavaliers are favored by 6 points in the latest Virginia vs. Duke odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 126.

Virginia vs. Duke spread: Virginia -6

Virginia vs. Duke over/under: 126 points

Virginia vs. Duke money line: Virginia -260, Duke 210

Why Virginia can cover

Virginia is amid an impressive run right now, having won eight of its last nine games after beating No. 22 NC State on Tuesday. The Wolfpack had won eight of their previous nine games heading into that contest and were leading the ACC in points per game, so it was an impressive performance from the Cavaliers. Virginia has now held 38 straight conference foes under 70 points at John Paul Jones Arena.

Duke has struggled away from home this season, losing three of its last four road games, so this is going to be a tough spot for the Blue Devils to turn things around. Virginia has four players scoring in double figures, including fifth-year senior Kihei Clark's 11.4 points per game. The Cavaliers have covered the spread in 10 of the last 14 meetings between these teams, and Duke has only covered the spread twice in its last 10 games this season.

Why Duke can cover

Duke was unable to overcome 23 turnovers against Miami earlier this week, but a cleaner performance will lead to a better outcome on Saturday. The Blue Devils are led by star freshman Kyle Filipowski, who is averaging 15.5 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. He was held to just nine points in the loss to the Hurricanes, so this will be a bounce-back spot for him.

The Blue Devils have won 15 of the last 20 meetings between these teams, notching a 65-61 win in Charlottesville last season despite Clark scoring a career-high 25 points. They have been one of the few squads that has experienced consistent success at Virginia, winning four of their last five games there. Duke is also 7-1 in its last eight February games, making this spread look too high.

