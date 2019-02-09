Duke vs. Virginia odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 90-58 run

A Final Four preview could be playing out on Saturday evening when Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett lead No. 2 Duke on the road against No. 3 Virginia at 6 p.m. ET.

The Cavaliers are 2-point favorites, with the Over-Under for total points set at 135.5 in the latest Duke vs. Virginia odds. Not only is this a heavyweight college basketball battle with conference and NCAA Tournament implications, it's also a fascinating contrast in styles as the high-flying Blue Devils take on a stingy Virginia defense. That makes handicapping this game a challenge, and before locking in any Duke vs. Virginia picks of your own, check out the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. During the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned more than $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered Week 14 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a blistering 90-58 run on top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated Duke vs. Virginia 10,000 times. We can tell you it's backing the Over, and it also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations, indicating the line is way off on this one. You can see that pick only at SportsLine.

The model has taken Duke's NBA-ready roster into account when running the numbers for this matchup. Many pundits have forwards Barrett (23 ppg) and Williamson (22 ppg) going 1-2 in either order in mock drafts.

Add in freshman Cam Reddish, yet another possible lottery pick, and the Blue Devils have a frontcourt that many consider the best in the nation. The Blue Devils are scoring 87 points per game, and they're certainly capable on defense as well, giving up only 65.2.

But if anybody can shut this Duke attack down, it might be the Cavaliers, and that's why they have a great chance to cover the Duke vs. Virginia spread on Saturday.

The Cavaliers fell by only two points at Cameron Indoor Stadium earlier this season, and they're looking to avenge that loss in the confines of John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday. To do that, they'll need to continue their defensive dominance.

Coach Tony Bennett, yet again, has the Cavaliers No. 1 in the nation in scoring defense (52.9 points per game). And while they regularly hold even the toughest opponents in the 50s and 60s, they're scoring an average of 72.9 points themselves, aided by 14.7 ppg from De'Andre Hunter and 14.5 ppg from Kyle Guy. Those two give Virginia enough firepower to get the cover on Saturday, even if point guard Ty Jerome (back) needs to sit this game out or is less than 100 percent.

Who wins Duke vs. Virginia? And which side of the spread cashes in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Duke vs. Virginia spread you should be all over Saturday, all from the model that has returned more than $5,000 to $100 players the last two years.