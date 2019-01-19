Duke vs. Virginia odds, line: College basketball picks, top predictions from model on 22-8 roll

No. 1 Duke (14-2, 3-1) will be looking to rebound from a loss against Syracuse earlier this week on Saturday as it hosts the No. 4 Virginia Cavaliers (16-0, 4-0) at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Blue Devils are 3.5-point home favorites and the Over-Under for total points is set at 137.5 in the latest Duke vs. Virginia odds. Both teams will be looking to enhance their resumes as the potential No. 1 overall seed come NCAA Tournament time. So before you make your Duke vs. Virginia picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

For the Blue Devils, avoiding a two-game losing streak that would put them behind the eight ball in the ACC will be all about the pace of play.

Duke and Virginia are the only two teams in the nation that rank inside the top five in KenPom's adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency ratings. However, the glaring difference between these dominant teams is the pace at which they conduct their business.

The Blue Devils are eighth in the nation in adjusted tempo, while the Cavaliers rank 353rd in that category by design. Because of that, Duke knows it won't get as many opportunities to get out onto the break as it'd prefer, but when the Blue Devils do get those opportunities, they'll have to make the most of them. The good news is, after losing Zion Williamson for the second half against FSU and not having Cam Reddish available against Syracuse, the Blue Devils should be healthier on Saturday, giving them a great chacne to cover the Duke vs. Virginia spread.

Meanwhile for the Cavaliers, this is an opportunity to remind the nation that they're not just bleeding the clock dry as a gimmick.

It takes a while for them to get their shot, but the end result is still one of the most efficient possession-by-possession offenses in the country. In fact, the high-powered Duke offense ranks third in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency and the plodding Virginia offense actually ranks second.

That's because the Cavaliers work tirelessly to make sure their possessions end in a quality look and they have the necessary shot-making ability. Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome and De'Andre Hunter are all elite playmakers who can knock down shots and create for themselves and teammates. And their experience in these types of games even gives them an advantage over a youthful Duke squad.

