An ACC showdown on Monday features the No. 3 Duke Blue Devils (22-3) traveling to play the Virginia Cavaliers (13-12). The Blue Devils have won two straight games. Duke hammered Stanford 106-70 on Saturday for its second consecutive win. Virginia, meanwhile, has secured three consecutive victories. The Cavaliers defeated Virginia Tech 73-70 on Saturday. Duke has defeated Virginia the last two times they've met, but Virginia won the last matchup in Charlottesville 69-62 in 2023.

Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is at 8 p.m. ET. The Blue Devils are 14.5-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. Virginia odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 131.5.

Now, the model has dialed in on Duke vs. Virginia. Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for UVA vs. Duke:

Duke vs. Virginia spread: Blue Devils -14.5

Duke vs. Virginia over/under: 131.5 points

Duke vs. Virginia money line: Blue Devils -1176, Cavaliers +735

Why Duke can cover

Cooper Flagg is a dominant force in multiple areas of the game. Flagg leads the team in points (19.8), rebounds (7.5), assists (4) and steals (1.6). Flagg has tallied 20-plus points in six of his last 10 games. On Feb. 12 against California, the possible No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft recorded 27 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Junior guard Tyrese Proctor is a high-IQ ball handler who plays with impressive poise. Proctor logs 12.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He's scored at least 16 points in five straight games. In his last outing, Proctor finished with 23 points and four dimes.

Why Virginia can cover

Junior guard Isaac McKneely is a solid floor spacer due to his jumper and ability to thrive in catch-and-shoot situations. The West Virginia native averages 13.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and three assists per game. McKneely had 22 points and three boards in the victory over West Virginia. This was his sixth game this season with 20-plus points this season.

Junior guard Andrew Rohde provides this unit with a reliable playmaker in the backcourt. He leads the team in assists (4.4) with 8.9 points per game. Rohde has dished out nine assists in three straight games. On Feb. 8 against Georgia Tech, the Wisconsin native had 11 points and nine assists.

How to make Duke vs. Virginia picks

The model is leaning Over on the total, predicting the teams combine for 136 points. It also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations.

So who wins Duke vs. Virginia, and which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations?