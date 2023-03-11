The 2023 ACC Tournament championship game features the No. 4 seed Duke Blue Devils (25-8) and the No. 2 seed Virginia Cavaliers (25-6) meeting up on Saturday night. The Blue Devils are rolling right now and have won eight straight games. In the semifinal, Duke beat Miami (Fla.) 85-78. Virginia, meanwhile, is on a four-game win streak. On Friday, the Cavaliers topped Clemson 76-56.

Tipoff in Greensboro, N.C., is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The latest Duke vs. Virginia odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Blue Devils as 2.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is set at 123.5.

Duke vs. Virginia spread: Duke -2.5

Duke vs. Virginia over/under: 123.5 points

Duke vs. Virginia money line: Duke -150, Virginia +130

DUKE: Has covered in three straight

UVA: 4-1 ATS against teams that give up more than 67 points per game

Why Duke can cover

Freshman forward Kyle Filipowski is a versatile and athletic difference-maker in the frontcourt. Filipowski has the jumper to be an asset on the perimeter while having the mobility to be active in the lane. The New York native is fifth in the ACC in rebounds (8.9) with 15.3 points per game. He's recorded 15 double-doubles on the season. On March 4 against North Carolina, Filipowski had 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Junior guard Jeremy Roach is a quick playmaker who excels at making plays consistently. Roach scores well from the mid-range and scans the floor quickly. The Virginia native averages 13 points and 3.2 assists per contest. On Feb. 25, he finished with 19 points and 11 assists against Virginia Tech.

Why Virginia can cover

Senior forward Armaan Franklin is a two-way force. Franklin owns a smooth mid-range jumper with outstanding awareness defensively. The Indiana native averages a team-high 12.7 points with 4.1 rebounds per contest. He's supplied at least 14 points in four of his last five games. On Friday against Clemson, Franklin had 16 points and two assists.

Senior forward Jayden Gardner is a strong and physical scorer who can take defenders off the dribble. Gardner likes to play downhill to get his points and pile up his rebounds. The North Carolina native averages 12.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. Gardner has finished with a double-double in back-to-back games, including 23 points and 12 rebounds on Friday.

