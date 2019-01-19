Duke vs. Virginia: Prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch online, live stream
The top team in the AP poll faces the top team in the Coaches poll in a monstrous ACC game on Saturday afternoon
NFL Saturday's are no more. College football season is finito. That leaves college hoops at the center of the spotlight on Saturday.
And shine, it will.
The weekend will kick off with more than a dozen ranked teams in action, and the biggest game of the weekend -- heck, maybe the year -- tips at 6 p.m. ET when the No. 1 team in the Coaches Poll, Virginia, takes on the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 Poll, Duke, in Durham. The Cavaliers boast a perfect 16-0 record coming into the game, with 12 wins by double digits, and face a 14-2 Blue Devils team reeling from a loss to unranked Syracuse in overtime five days ago.
Tre Jones' questionable status for this game due to a shoulder injury certainly favors the Cavaliers, too.
Still yet, Duke, even being shorthanded, has as much talent as any team with a full roster in the ACC. Projected No. 1 pick Zion Williamson is playing his best ball of the season and coming off a career-high 35 point outing, RJ Barrett is finding his rhythm as a play-maker, and opportunities for Cameron Reddish should be expanded with his confidence seemingly sky-high following a game-winner against Florida State a week ago.
How this game will shake out will impact the ACC regular season race and have potential NCAA Tournament seeding ramifications, too. Any way you slice it, there's a lot at stake Saturday night in Durham.
Viewing information
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live stream: WatchESPN
Game prediction, pick
Latest odds via SportsLine: Duke -2
Duke isn't an elite 3-point shooting team. Virginia, meanwhile, thrives on forcing teams into outside shots with its vaunted pack-line style defense. If the Cavaliers can keep Zion Williamson out of the paint -- and that's a big if -- and if they can keep RJ Barrett from driving the lane and creating shot opportunities for himself and others, they'll have a shot. I like their chances. Pick: Virginia +2
-
