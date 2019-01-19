Duke vs. Virginia score: Live game updates, college basketball highlights, stats, coverage of Blue Devils vs. Cavaliers

The game you've been biding your time for on Saturday has arrived. It's Duke vs. Virginia, No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll vs. No. 1 in the Coaches Poll, in an ACC showdown sure to rock the regular season race and beyond.

Not only does it have conference ramifications, with Virginia unbeaten and Duke one game behind in the standings, there is real consequence for the postseason on the line. The Cavaliers also enter the matchup as the last unbeaten team in America. A win for either team will be instantly rewarded with its biggest win to date.

The matchup lost a bit of its luster with Blue Devils' star Tre Jones unlikely to play after suffering a shoulder injury on Monday night. But future NBA first-round pick Zion Williamson is sure to give fans their money's worth.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the matchup in Durham, North Carolina with our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the live blog, please click here.

Virginia vs. Duke live coverage

Thanks for stopping by.