Duke vs. Virginia score: Live game updates, college basketball highlights, stats, full game coverage
Follow all the action from Charlottesville as the No. 2 Blue Devils take on the No. 3 Cavaliers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- The buzz for this game has been brewing and building for three weeks.
And now, finally, it's here. Virginia gets its chance to exact revenge on Duke and, if it can do so, overtake the Blue Devils in both the ACC standings and across most metrics. But can the Wahoos do it at home vs. a Duke team that's at full strength? Remember, Tre Jones wasn't available when these teams played on Jan. 14. Duke won that one 95-91.
Virginia's become an exceedingly hard team to beat at John Paul Jones Arena. Keep an eye on how Duke fares shooting from 3-point range (it's making just 30.8 percent of its treys). If Duke can't get a good performance from deep, it's going to be a tough ask -- so long as Ty Jerome plays and is effective -- to win by pounding the pain against that pack line defense.
Might the No. 1 overall seed rest in part on who wins this game? Absolutely. We'll keep you updated and occupied throughout.
If you have trouble viewing the updates, please click here.
