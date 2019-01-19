Duke vs. Virginia score: Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett lead the No. 1 Blue Devils past the No. 4 Cavaliers
Duke survived a scare and pulled out an impressive victory vs. Virginia
Not all marquee matchups live up to the hype that precede them. Then again, not all marquee matchups have the super talent, coaching and execution of Duke and Virginia.
The showdown on Saturday night capped a remarkable day full of college hoops, living up to -- and maybe even exceeding -- the hype it generated. All told, there were 15 lead changes, 14 ties and one entertaining back-and-forth battle that No. 1 Duke won in front of its rowdy fanbase 72-70.
Zion Williamson led the way for Duke in another superhuman performance. He finished with 27 points and nine rebounds, including a few rim-rockers that secured Duke some early momentum. RJ Barrett scored 30 points and, in the absence of injured point guard Tre Jones, served as the go-to facilitator for the Blue Devils, finishing with a team-high three assists.
Duke's win over the No. 4 Virginia Cavaliers comes days after the Blue Devils,who lost Jones midway through a loss to Syracuse. So a significant bounceback for the Blue Devils considering the circumstances, and a consequential win that will age with grace as they aim to keep their ACC regular-season title hopes afloat -- and their No. 1 seed hopes in the NCAA Tournament intact.
