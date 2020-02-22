Duke vs. Virginia Tech: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Duke vs. Virginia Tech basketball game
Who's Playing
Virginia Tech @ Duke
Current Records: Virginia Tech 15-11; Duke 22-4
What to Know
The Virginia Tech Hokies have been homebodies their last three games, but they are heading out on Saturday. Virginia Tech and the #6 Duke Blue Devils will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Hokies now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Virginia Tech came up short against the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes on Wednesday, falling 102-95. Guard Tyrece Radford put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 26 points and ten boards.
Meanwhile, the Blue Devils have to be aching after a bruising 88-66 defeat to the NC State Wolfpack on Wednesday. Duke's loss came about despite a quality game from center Vernon Carey Jr., who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 12 rebounds in addition to three blocks.
The Hokies are now 15-11 while Duke sits at 22-4. Two stats to keep an eye on: Virginia Tech comes into the game boasting the fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at four. But the Blue Devils enter the matchup with 8.7 steals per game on average, good for 12th best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $275.00
Odds
The Blue Devils are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Hokies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 143
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Duke have won four out of their last seven games against Virginia Tech.
- Dec 06, 2019 - Duke 77 vs. Virginia Tech 63
- Mar 29, 2019 - Duke 75 vs. Virginia Tech 73
- Feb 26, 2019 - Virginia Tech 77 vs. Duke 72
- Feb 26, 2018 - Virginia Tech 64 vs. Duke 63
- Feb 14, 2018 - Duke 74 vs. Virginia Tech 52
- Dec 31, 2016 - Virginia Tech 89 vs. Duke 75
- Jan 09, 2016 - Duke 82 vs. Virginia Tech 58
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kansas at Baylor: Preview, predictions
The No. 3 Jayhawks face the No. 1 Bears in one of college basketball's biggest games of the...
-
Tennessee vs. Auburn: Preview, picks
Tennessee is trying to make a splash against an Auburn team finding its way without a star
-
Top 25 And 1: Kansas-Baylor a key battle
The Jayhawks and Bears have combined to win 34 straight games
-
Duke vs. Virginia Tech odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Duke vs. Virginia Tech matchup 10,000...
-
Kentucky vs. Florida odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Kentucky vs. Florida matchup 10,000...
-
Auburn vs. Tennessee odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Auburn vs. Tennessee matchup 10,000...
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium