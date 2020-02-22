Duke vs. Virginia Tech: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Virginia Tech @ Duke

Current Records: Virginia Tech 15-11; Duke 22-4

What to Know

The Virginia Tech Hokies have been homebodies their last three games, but they are heading out on Saturday. Virginia Tech and the #6 Duke Blue Devils will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Hokies now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Virginia Tech came up short against the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes on Wednesday, falling 102-95. Guard Tyrece Radford put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 26 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils have to be aching after a bruising 88-66 defeat to the NC State Wolfpack on Wednesday. Duke's loss came about despite a quality game from center Vernon Carey Jr., who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 12 rebounds in addition to three blocks.

The Hokies are now 15-11 while Duke sits at 22-4. Two stats to keep an eye on: Virginia Tech comes into the game boasting the fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at four. But the Blue Devils enter the matchup with 8.7 steals per game on average, good for 12th best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $275.00

Odds

The Blue Devils are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Hokies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 143

Series History

Duke have won four out of their last seven games against Virginia Tech.