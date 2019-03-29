Duke vs. Virginia Tech in NCAA Tournament: Game prediction, Sweet 16 pick, odds, line, how to watch, live stream
The Blue Devils face the Hokies in a semifinal in the East Regional
No. 1 seed Duke barely escaped against No. 9 seed UCF to advance to the Sweet 16, winning 77-76. Duke's four freshman starters scored 72 of the team's 77 points, with Zion Williamson leading the way with 32 points. One spot where the Blue Devils have struggled through this tournament is at the free throw line. Of the 68 teams in the field, Duke ranks 59th in free throw percentage, hitting only 62 percent of the shots from that area.
No. 4 seed Virginia Tech won its lone matchup against Duke this season, winning 77-72 on Feb. 26. But the Blue Devils were without Zion Williamson in that game. Virginia Tech has been playing very sound basketball in the tournament. It has only turned the ball over nine times per game, while forcing opponents to turn the ball over 15 times per game. The Hokies have not made it to the Elite Eight since 1967.
So who wins on Friday night to advance to the Elite Eight and possibly qualify for the Final Four? Let's take a closer look at the information you need to know ahead of this critical showdown with picks from each of our college basketball experts.
Viewing information
- When: Friday, 9:39 p.m.
- Where: Capitol One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: CBS
- Live stream: March Madness Live and fuboTV (try for free)
Predictions, picks
-
