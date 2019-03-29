Duke vs. Virginia Tech in NCAA Tournament Sweet 16: Game prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch, live stream

No. 1 seed Duke barely escaped against No. 9 seed UCF to advance to the Sweet 16, winning 77-76. Duke's four freshman starters scored 72 of the team's 77 points, with Zion Williamson leading the way with 32 points. One spot where the Blue Devils have struggled through this tournament is at the free throw line. Of the 68 teams in the field, Duke ranks 59th in free throw percentage, hitting only 62 percent of the shots from that area.

No. 4 seed Virginia Tech won its lone matchup against Duke this season, winning 77-72 on Feb. 26. But the Blue Devils were without Zion Williamson in that game. Virginia Tech has been playing very sound basketball in the tournament. It has only turned the ball over nine times per game, while forcing opponents to turn the ball over 15 times per game. The Hokies have not made it to the Elite Eight since 1967.

Viewing information

When : Friday, 9:39 p.m.

: Friday, 9:39 p.m. Where : Capitol One Arena in Washington D.C.

: Capitol One Arena in Washington D.C. TV : CBS

: CBS Live stream: March Madness Live and fuboTV (try for free)

Predictions, picks

Who wins Virginia Tech vs. Duke? And which side of the spread cashes over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Virginia Tech vs. Duke spread you should be all over Friday, all from the model that's up more than $4,000 on top-rated college basketball picks the past two seasons.

