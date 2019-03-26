Duke vs. Virginia Tech odds: 2019 March Madness picks, Sweet 16 predictions from simulation on 11-5 run

The Duke Blue Devils, coming off perhaps the most memorable game of the 2019 NCAA Tournament thus far, take on ACC rival Virginia Tech in an East Regional Sweet 16 matchup on Friday night. Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Top-seeded Duke (31-5) has been the wire-to-wire favorite to win the NCAA Tournament 2019 all season, but the Blue Devils were fortunate to get past the first weekend. They needed two baskets in the waning seconds from freshmen Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett to defeat No. 9 seed Central Florida. Meanwhile, fourth-seeded Virginia Tech (26-8) overcame a halftime deficit to brush back upstart Liberty 67-58 and advance to the 2019 Sweet 16. The Blue Devils are seven-point favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is 144.5 in the latest Duke vs. Virginia Tech odds. Before you lock in your Duke vs. Virginia Tech picks, see the 2019 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows Duke will be motivated for a dominant performance behind the most celebrated freshman class college basketball has seen in recent memory. The likely one-year Duke careers of Williamson and Barrett nearly came to an end in infamous fashion as they had their hands full against a veteran-laden UCF club that was determined to pull the upset.

Duke made 10 three-pointers, shot 45 percent from the field and held a 36-34 rebounding edge, but was pushed to the brink by the Knights. However, Duke's stars came through when it mattered most. Williamson made a driving basket and drew a foul to close the deficit to 76-75 with 14 seconds left. He missed the free throw, but Barrett gathered the offensive rebound and stuck in a putback. Duke survived two final shots as time expired, including Aubrey Dawkins' attempted tip-in that rimmed out.

Still, a highly motivated Blue Devils squad is no sure thing to cover the Duke vs. Virginia Tech spread in the 2019 Sweet Sixteen against a battle-tested Hokies team that won the regular-season matchup between these programs.

In a 77-72 home win Feb. 27, the defensive-minded Hokies forced 12 turnovers while only committing six of their own. But it was an efficient offense, both in transition and behind the arc, that made the difference. Duke was without Williamson, who sat out with a knee sprain that caused him to miss six games. But Virginia Tech also was missing starting point guard Justin Robinson, who rejoined the club for the 2019 NCAA Tournament following a 12-game absence because of a foot injury.

Kerry Blackshear had a team-high 23 points and 10 rebounds, while Ty Outlaw hit what proved to be the decisive 3-pointer in the final minute. The Hokies have covered five of the past seven meetings with Duke, and they're 6-2 against the spread in their last eight neutral-site games.

