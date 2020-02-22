Duke vs. Virginia Tech odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 22 predictions by model on 54-30 run

No. 6 Duke will try to bounce back from an embarrassing loss when the Blue Devils host the Virginia Tech Hokies in an ACC matchup on Saturday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils (22-4) snapped a seven-game win streak when they fell behind early and couldn't make their shots in an 88-66 loss to N.C. State on Wednesday. The Hokies (15-11) had a tough loss of their own that night, falling 102-95 in three overtimes at home against Miami. Virginia Tech has lost six of its past seven games.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET in Durham, N.C. The Blue Devils are 16.5-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. Virginia Tech odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 143. Before considering any Virginia Tech vs. Duke picks or college basketball predictions, make sure you see what the proven SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 16 of the 2019-20 season on a 54-30 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Duke vs. Virginia Tech. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Virginia Tech vs. Duke:

Duke vs. Virginia Tech spread: Blue Devils -16.5

Duke vs. Virginia Tech over-under: 143

Duke vs. Virginia Tech money line: Blue Devils -2235, Hokies +978

DUKE: C Vernon Carey has 13 double-doubles, including nine with at least 20 points.

VT: G Tyrece Radford has led the team in scoring in three of the past five games.

Why Duke can cover

The home team is 6-2 against the spread in the last eight meetings, and Duke has the third-best offense in the nation, scoring 82.4 points per game. Freshman center Vernon Carey has made an impact from the start, averaging a team-high 18 points per game and grabbing 8.8 rebounds and blocking 1.5 shots per game. Forwards Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore also are regular parts of the rotation and combine for 18 points and eight rebounds.

Duke is 26-19 against the spread at home over the last three years, and young guards Tre Jones and Cassius Stanley also are standouts. Jones gets a team-high 6.5 assists and 1.9 of the team's 8.7 steals per game while averaging 15.8 points. The freshman Stanley scores 12 and is second on the team in rebounds at 4.8.

Why Virginia Tech can cover

Even so, the Blue Devils aren't a lock to cover the Duke vs. Virginia Tech spread. Virginia Tech is 2-2 against the spread as a road underdog this season, and freshman Landers Nolley has become an impact player after redshirting last season. The 6-foot-7 guard leads the team in scoring (17.3 per game) and rebounds (6.3) and chips in 2.6 assists. He also shoots 33 percent on a team-high 188 3-point attempts, 77 more than No. 2 Nahiem Alleyne, who hits 37.8 percent and averages 9.4 points per contest.

Junior guard Wabissa Bede is the point man for the Hokies, and he averages 5.9 assists and gets 1.2 steals per game. Freshman guard Tyrece Radford is only 6-foot-2, but he gets more than six boards per contest, with 62 of his 162 coming on the offensive end, and he is second in points at 10.2.

How to make Duke vs. Virginia Tech picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with the simulations showing Alleyne hitting multiple 3-pointers and the Blue Devils to scoring a lot at the free-throw line. The model also has generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 60 percent of simulations.

So who wins Virginia Tech vs. Duke? And which side of the spread is hitting well over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Duke vs. Virginia Tech spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model on a 54-30 run on its top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.