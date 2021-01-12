An ACC battle is on tap between the No. 19 Duke Blue Devils and the No. 20 Virginia Tech Hokies at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Cassell Coliseum. The Hokies are 9-2 overall and 7-1 at home, while Duke is 5-2 overall and 1-0 on the road. The Blue Devils have dominated this series over the years, winning 13 of their last 16 meetings against Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech vs. Duke spread: Virginia Tech +1

Virginia Tech vs. Duke over-under: 141.5 points

Virginia Tech vs. Duke money line: Duke -115, Virginia Tech -105



What you need to know about Virginia Tech

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Virginia Tech and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Virginia Tech wrapped it up with a 77-63 win at home. Virginia Tech got double-digit scores from four players: Guard Jalen Cone (18), guard Hunter Cattoor (15), forward Keve Aluma (15) and forward Justyn Mutts (14). Aluma leads the Hokies in scoring and rebounding, averaging 15.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.

The Hokies have won each of their last five home games. In addition, Virginia Tech is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games against Duke on its home court.

What you need to know about Duke

Meanwhile, Duke didn't have too much trouble with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at home this past Saturday as the Blue Devils won 79-68. It was another big night for the Blue Devils' forward Matthew Hurt, who had 26 points in addition to six boards. For the season, Hurt is averaging 19.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

The Blue Devils have won four of their last five games, but they've struggled to cover the spread in their most recent outings. In fact, Duke is just 1-6 against the spread in its last seven games. The Blue Devils are also just 1-5 ATS in their last six road games.

