The Duke Blue Devils will try to extend their three-game winning streak when they face the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday night. Duke won its last two games by double digits, cruising to a 79-62 win over Louisville on Monday. Virginia Tech has lost two of its last three games, including a 76-70 loss to No. 13 Miami on Tuesday.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Blue Devils are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Duke vs. Virginia Tech odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 140.

Duke vs. Virginia Tech spread: Duke -6.5

Duke vs. Virginia Tech over/under: 140 points

Duke vs. Virginia Tech money line: Duke -305, Virginia Tech +240

Why Duke can cover

Duke is rounding into form as the ACC Tournament approaches, rattling off a three-game winning streak coming into this matchup. The Blue Devils blew out Syracuse as 1-point road favorites last Saturday before beating Louisville by 17 points on Monday. They have been flawless at home this season, going a perfect 14-0 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Five players scored in double figures in Duke's win over Louisville on Monday, led by veteran guard Jeremy Roach's 14 points and six assists. The Blue Devils dished out 19 assists on 29 made field goals and turned the ball over just six times. They have won nine straight home games against Virginia Tech, giving them a mental edge heading into Saturday night's matchup.

Why Virginia Tech can cover

Virginia Tech was unable to overcome a free throw disparity in its loss to No. 13 Miami on Tuesday, but Sean Pedulla and Hunter Cattoor combined for 32 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. The Hokies have already recorded one win against Duke this season, picking up a 78-75 win on Jan. 23 behind 24 points and eight rebounds from Grant Basile. Pedulla and Cattoor had strong outings as well, combining for 31 points on 9 of 18 shooting.

The Hokies have one of the most balanced lineups in the conference, with four players scoring in double figures. Basile leads the way with 16.6 points per game, but Pedulla (15.4), Justyn Mutts (13.2) and Cattoor (10.9) are all in double digits as well. Virginia Tech has covered the spread in six of the last nine meetings between these teams, and Duke is just 4-16 against the spread in its last 20 conference games.

