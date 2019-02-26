Duke vs. Virginia Tech odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 107-79 roll

No. 3 Duke will be without Zion Williamson (knee) for at least another game as it travels to No. 20 Virginia Tech on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. Don't expect the Hokies to feel sorry for the Blue Devils since they are without Justin Robinson (foot) for the seventh consecutive game. The Blue Devils are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. Virginia Tech odds, with the over-under set at 145.5 in this matchup of strong defensive squads. Duke enters Tuesday tied for the ACC lead, while Virginia Tech is just 2.5 games out of first. Before locking in your own Duke vs. Virginia Tech picks be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model has taken into account that Duke is one of the few teams in the nation that has the talent to overcome the loss of a player like Williamson, who is the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Forwards R.J. Barrett (23.3 ppg) and Cam Reddish (14 ppg) will help pick up the slack, while guard Tre Jones is one of the best perimeter defenders in the league.

In their first full game without Williamson, the Blue Devils (24-3, 12-2) avenged a loss to Syracuse by knocking off the Orange by 10 points on the road. Barrett was clearly comfortable carrying the load, going off for 30 points on 14-of-20 shooting.

But even though the Blue Devils have plenty of talent doesn't mean they're a lock to cover the Duke vs. Virginia Tech spread on Tuesday.

Buzz Williams' squad has been resilient this season, overcoming injuries and playing with a six-man rotation at times. Tech has won three of its past four overall, with the one loss during that span coming in a competitive game against No. 2 Virginia.

The Hokies are giving up just 61.1 points per game, and even with Robinson on the shelf, they've gotten enough offensive production from players like Nickeil Alexander-Walker (16.5 ppg) to compile a 21-6 record.

So who wins Virginia Tech vs. Duke? And which side of the spread can you bank on in a whopping 60 percent of simulations?