Duke vs. Virginia Tech odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from proven model on 107-79 roll

ACC title contenders meet on Tuesday night when the No. 3 Duke Blue Devils visit the No. 20 Virginia Tech Hokies at 7 p.m. ET. Both teams give up under 67 points per game, so finding offense will be the challenge for both sides, especially given the injuries to marquee players. Star Zion Williamson (knee) has been ruled out for the Blue Devils, while third-leading scorer Justin Robinson (foot) remains on the shelf for the Hokies. The Blue Devils are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. Virginia Tech odds, with the over-under set at 143, down 3.5 from the opening line. Before locking in any Duke vs. Virginia Tech picks of your own, check out the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model has taken into account that Duke freshman forward R.J. Barrett is more than capable of picking up the load with Williamson out. Barrett immediately took on a larger role against North Carolina after Williamson went down in a now infamous shoe-splitting fall that led to a sprained knee. Barrett played all 40 minutes and finished with 33 points, 13 rebounds and four assists.

And while the UNC game ended up being a losing effort, Barrett led the Blue Devils to a big road win over Syracuse last weekend after scoring 30 points and dishing out seven assists. Add in potential lottery pick Cam Reddish (14 ppg) and versatile guard Tre Jones, who leads the team with 5.3 assists per game, and Duke still has the firepower to go on the road and cover in this critical ACC battle.

But even though the Blue Devils have plenty of talent doesn't mean they're a lock to cover the Duke vs. Virginia Tech spread on Tuesday.

Buzz Williams' squad has been resilient this season, overcoming injuries and playing with a six-man rotation at times. Tech has won three of its past four overall, with the one loss during that span coming in a competitive game against No. 2 Virginia.

The Hokies are giving up just 61.1 points per game, and even with Robinson on the shelf, they've gotten enough offensive production from players like Nickeil Alexander-Walker (16.5 ppg) to compile a 21-6 record.

The Hokies are giving up just 61.1 points per game, and even with Robinson on the shelf, they've gotten enough offensive production from players like Nickeil Alexander-Walker (16.5 ppg) to compile a 21-6 record.