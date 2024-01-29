Teams looking to stay hot clash when the 12th-ranked Duke Blue Devils meet the Virginia Tech Hokies in a key Atlantic Coast Conference matchup on Monday. The Blue Devils (15-4, 6-2 ACC), who have won two in a row and 10 of 11, are coming off a 72-71 win over Clemson on Saturday. The Hokies (13-7, 5-4 ACC), who have won three straight and four of six, cruised to a 91-67 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday. Duke is 3-2 on the road in 2023-24, while Virginia Tech is 10-1 on its home court.

Tipoff from Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Duke leads the all-time series 52-13, including a 13-9 edge in games played in Blacksburg. The Blue Devils are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. Virginia Tech odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 146. Before making any Virginia Tech vs. Duke picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Virginia Tech vs. Duke:

Duke vs. Virginia Tech spread: Duke -3.5

Duke vs. Virginia Tech over/under: 146 points

Duke vs. Virginia Tech money line: Duke -173, Virginia Tech +146

DUKE: The Blue Devils have hit the game total under in 10 of their last 14 away games (+5.60 units)

VAT: The Hokies have won 15 of their last 19 games at home (+3.55 ML units)

Why Duke can cover

Sophomore center Kyle Filipowski, a preseason Associated Press All-American, helps power the Blue Devils. In 19 games, all starts, he is averaging 17.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and three assists in 30.1 minutes of action. He became the first Duke player in 40 seasons with a 30-point double-double and no turnovers in an 84-79 win over Georgia Tech on Jan. 13. Filipowski was the ACC Preseason Player of the Year and a first-team All-ACC selection.

Senior guard Jeremy Roach is also having another solid season. In 18 games played, he has logged 17 starts, and is averaging 13.8 points, 3.1 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 31.6 minutes. He has reached double-digit scoring in four of the past six games, including an 18-point effort in the win over Georgia Tech. Roach scored a season-high 22 points in an 80-75 loss at Arkansas in the ACC/SEC Challenge earlier in the year.

Why Virginia Tech can cover

Junior guard Sean Pedulla sparks the Hokies offense. In 18 games played, all starts, he is averaging 15.7 points, 4.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 30.6 minutes of action. He is also connecting on 42.5% of his field goals, including a red-hot 39.2% from 3-point range, and 81.2% from the foul line. He has two double-doubles in 2023-24, including a 33-point and 10-rebound performance in a 75-71 loss to Miami on Jan. 13.

Senior center Lynn Kidd is one of three Hokies averaging double-figure scoring. In 20 starts for Virginia Tech this season, he is averaging 14 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 23.9 minutes. He is connecting on 66.3% of his shots from the floor and is hitting on 88.2% of free throws. He has had four double-doubles, including a 31-point and 11-rebound effort in a 77-55 win over American on Dec. 21.

