Duke vs. Virginia Tech odds: Picks from unbiased computer model on 15-7 run

The Virginia Tech Hokies visit the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET. The Blue Devils are favored by 11 points, unchanged from the opening line. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 162, down half-a-point from the open.



In this conference battle that could have major implications on both ACC and NCAA Tournament seeding come March, you need to see what SportsLine's Projection Model has to say.



Now it has simulated Virginia Tech vs. Duke 10,000 times and came up with some surprising results.



The model has taken into account Virginia Tech's strong recent performances. The Hokies have won five of their last six games, including an impressive 61-60 road victory over top-ranked Virginia.



They've done it thanks to an efficient offense. The Hokies, who have scored at least 80 points in eight of their last 10 games, are averaging 83.7.



Meanwhile, Duke could be without one of its best players. Freshman forward Marvin Bagley III, who is averaging 21.2 points and 11.4 rebounds, is questionable with a knee injury.



But just because Virginia Tech comes in hot doesn't mean it will be able to stay within the 11-point spread.



The home team is 4-1 against the spread in the last five meetings between these two teams and the Blue Devils are a perfect 4-0 against the spread in their last four Wednesday games.



