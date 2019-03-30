Duke vs. Virginia Tech score: Blue Devils survive another scare, hold off Hokies to make Elite Eight

WASHINGTON -- No. 1 seed Duke escaped a close call for the second consecutive NCAA Tournament game as the Blue Devils defeated No. 4 seed Virginia Tech 75-73 Friday in the Sweet 16.

The Hokies had three good chances in the last 30 seconds to tie or take the lead, but came up just short after Ahmed Hill missed an open look right in front of the hoop off of an inbounds play with 1.1 seconds left.

DUKE SURVIVES AT THE BUZZER AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/253jPlS1Vo — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 30, 2019

RJ Barrett, after struggling in the first half, turned it around and scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half. He also dished out a career-high 11 assists. Tre Jones hit a career-high five 3-pointers. He had not hit more than one 3-pointer in a game since November. And of course, Zion Williamson performed as he normally does, scoring 23 points on 11-of-14 shooting, while also having a highlight-reel dunk and a block that most basketball players cannot do.

Zion's been his own highlight reel tonight. pic.twitter.com/BT87jbSGX0 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 30, 2019

Duke will now play No. 2 seed Michigan State in the Elite Eight. Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski is 3-1 vs. Spartans coach Tom Izzo in the NCAA Tournament, with the most recent meeting resulting in a Duke 81-61 win in the 2015 Final Four.

Cam Reddish missed the game for the Blue Devils due to a left leg injury. His status for Sunday's game was not immediately known.

