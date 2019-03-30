Duke vs. Virginia Tech score: Live 2019 NCAA Tournament updates, Sweet 16 highlights, stream, TV info

Days after staring elimination in the face against No. 9 seed UCF before emerging victorious, No. 1 overall seed Duke will be put to the test again on Friday in the Sweet 16 against a team that has already defeated it once this season: Virginia Tech.

The Hokies defeated Duke in the regular season as the Blue Devils were without the services of Zion Williamson, who at the time was recovering from a knee injury, but they come in knowing they've beaten this team once before. Doing so again from a schematics standpoint isn't an unreasonable outcome, especially with all-important veteran Justin Robinson back for this game. He, like Williamson, missed their regular season contest.

A win on Friday night would put the Hokies in the Elite Eight for the first time since 1967.

