Duke vs. Virginia Tech score: Live 2019 NCAA Tournament updates, Sweet 16 highlights, stream, TV info
Follow along with coverage of the Blue Devils and the Hokies in the Sweet 16 on Friday
Days after staring elimination in the face against No. 9 seed UCF before emerging victorious, No. 1 overall seed Duke will be put to the test again on Friday in the Sweet 16 against a team that has already defeated it once this season: Virginia Tech.
The Hokies defeated Duke in the regular season as the Blue Devils were without the services of Zion Williamson, who at the time was recovering from a knee injury, but they come in knowing they've beaten this team once before. Doing so again from a schematics standpoint isn't an unreasonable outcome, especially with all-important veteran Justin Robinson back for this game. He, like Williamson, missed their regular season contest.
A win on Friday night would put the Hokies in the Elite Eight for the first time since 1967.
CBS Sports will be with you throughout the game on Friday night from Washington D.C., with our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.
Viewing information
- When: Friday at 9:39 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
- TV: CBS
- Live stream: March Madness Live and fuboTV (try for free)
Duke vs. Virginia Tech live updates
Thanks for stopping by.
-
