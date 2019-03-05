Duke vs. Wake Forest odds, line: College basketball picks, optimal predictions from model on 111-87 run

No. 4 Duke has dominated Wake Forest over the years. Now, the two schools meet again on Tuesday. The Blue Devils (25-4, 13-3) have won 22 of the last 25 against the Demon Deacons (11-17, 4-12), including nine straight. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Cameron Indoor Stadium, where the volume will be cranked up. Duke dominated the first meeting at Wake Forest, 87-65, and is second in the nation in scoring margin (plus-18.2) and rebounds (41.8). The Blue Devils are 25.5-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. Wake Forest odds, down one from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 153. You'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying about the game before laying any Duke vs. Wake Forest picks of your own.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned nearly $4,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered Week 18 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a strong 111-87 run against the spread. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Wake Forest vs. Duke. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it also has a strong against-the-spread pick that cashes in over 50 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows that Duke, which has won 19 regular-season ACC titles, is looking for its first since sharing the championship with Maryland in 2009-10. Duke is one game behind conference co-leaders Virginia and North Carolina with two games remaining. Mike Krzyzewski's club has won 11 of 13 overall and is 14-2 on its home court.

Since freshman Zion Williamson (21.6 ppg) went down with a knee injury on Feb. 20, freshman forward RJ Barrett (23.1 ppg) has upped his play. He scored 33 against North Carolina in that game and added 30 at Syracuse the next time out. Freshman Cam Reddish (14.3 ppg) has come up big over the last 10 games, including scoring 27 against North Carolina, while senior center Marques Bolden (6 ppg) has hit double-figures the last two games. Williamson won't play again on Tuesday against Wake.

But just because the Blue Devils have dominated doesn't mean they'll cover the Duke vs. Wake Forest spread.

The model also knows the Demon Deacons, tied for 12th with Miami in the ACC, are in the top 100 in rebounding (37.7) and free throw percentage (72.9). Junior guard Brandon Childress (14.6 ppg) has been hot of late, surpassing his average in three of the last four games.

Sophomore guard Chaundee Brown (11.6 ppg) has surpassed his average in six of eight and had 21 against Miami. Freshman guard Sharone Wright Jr. (7 ppg) had 12 points off the bench in the first meeting with Duke.

So who wins Wake Forest vs. Duke? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wake Forest vs. Duke spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,200 on its college basketball picks the past two years, and find out.