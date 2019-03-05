Duke vs. Wake Forest odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 111-87 run

Fourth-ranked Duke looks to keep its ACC championship hopes alive when it hosts Wake Forest on Tuesday. The Blue Devils (25-4, 13-3) are just one game back in the conference title race, but trail Virginia and North Carolina with two games remaining in the regular season. The Demon Deacons (11-17, 4-12), meanwhile, are hoping to turn their fortunes around. Wake Forest is 1-9 on the road and just 3-9 in its last 12 games, and tip-off from Cameron Indoor is at 7 p.m. ET. Duke is favored by 26.5 points in the latest Wake Forest vs. Duke odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 154.5. Before making any Wake Forest vs. Duke picks of your own, be sure to check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned nearly $4,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered Week 18 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a strong 111-87 run against the spread. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Wake Forest vs. Duke. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it also has a strong against-the-spread pick that cashes in over 50 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows that Duke, which has been without freshman forward Zion Williamson (21.6 ppg) since Feb. 20, is a lock to earn its 24th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and 35th in 36 years. The Blue Devils are 14-2 at home and 11-2 in their last 13 overall. The Blue Devils have dominated the series, winning the last nine games and 17 of 18 since 2008-09. They beat the Demon Deacons 87-65 in January, which would have easily covered Tuesday's spread.

Freshman forward RJ Barrett (23.1 ppg) has helped carry Duke in Williamson's absence and has equaled or surpassed his average in four of the last seven. Freshman forward Cam Reddish (14.3 ppg) has surpassed his average in seven of nine.

But just because the Blue Devils have dominated doesn't mean they'll cover the Duke vs. Wake Forest spread.

The model also knows the Demon Deacons, tied for 12th with Miami in the ACC, are in the top 100 in rebounding (37.7) and free throw percentage (72.9). Junior guard Brandon Childress (14.6 ppg) has been hot of late, surpassing his average in three of the last four games.

Sophomore guard Chaundee Brown (11.6 ppg) has surpassed his average in six of eight and had 21 against Miami. Freshman guard Sharone Wright Jr. (7 ppg) had 12 points off the bench in the first meeting with Duke.

So who wins Wake Forest vs. Duke? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wake Forest vs. Duke spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,200 on its college basketball picks the past two years, and find out.