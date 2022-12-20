The No. 14 Duke Blue Devils (10-2) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-4) square off in an ACC battle on Tuesday evening. The Blue Devils head into this conference matchup on a three-game win streak. On Dec. 10, Duke beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 82-55. Meanwhile, Wake Forest is in a slump, losing three of its last four games. On Dec. 17, Rutgers knocked off the Demon Deacons 81-57.

Tip-off from the LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Blue Devils are 7-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. Wake Forest odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 141.5. Before making any Wake Forest vs. Duke picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 7 of the 2022-23 college basketball season on a strong 19-12 roll on all-top rated CBB picks, returning more than $200. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Duke vs. Wake Forest and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Wake Forest vs. Duke:

Duke vs. Wake Forest spread: Blue Devils -7

Duke vs. Wake Forest over/under: 141.5 points

Duke vs. Wake Forest money line: Blue Devils -320, Demon Deacons +250

DUKE: Blue Devils are 12-3 ATS in their last 15 road games following three or more consecutive home games

WF: Demon Deacons are 6-2 ATS in their last eight Tuesday games

Duke vs. Wake Forest picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Duke can cover

Freshman center Kyle Filipowski is quickly making an impact in the frontcourt for the Blue Devils. Filipowski is an agile and smooth ball-handler with the quickness to get past his man. The New York native can score at all three levels on the floor. He also is a beast on the boards, ranking fourth in the ACC in rebounds per game (9.2). Filipowski leads the team in scoring (14.8), logging six double-doubles on the year.

Freshman Mark Mitchell is a big combo forward with an array of skills. Mitchell has a quick first step to get to the rim to pair with the strength to finish through contact. The Kansas native averages 9.5 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 51% from the floor. He's logged 10-plus points in six matchups thus far. On Dec. 6, Mitchell dropped 17 points and five rebounds.

Why Wake Forest can cover

Senior guard Tyree Appleby is one of the main contributors to the Demon Deacons. Appleby is an aggressive scoring threat who likes to push the pace. The Arizona native can quickly scan the court and make the right read. He's third in the ACC in both scoring (18) and assists (5.1). Appleby is also constantly getting into passing lanes, logging 1.7 steals per game. On Dec. 10, he dropped 26 points and six dimes.

Sophomore guard Cameron Hildreth provides Wake Forest with another scoring option in the backcourt. Hildreth moves well without the ball, constantly cutting the rim. Despite only being 6-foot-4, the England native leads the team in rebounds (6.3). Additionally, he averages 12 points and shoots 33% from beyond the arc. He dropped 13 points and three boards in his last outing.

How to make Wake Forest vs. Duke picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 147 combined points. It also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Duke vs. Wake Forest? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $200 on its college basketball picks this season, and find out.