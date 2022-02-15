An ACC battle gets underway when Wake Forest (20-6) goes on the road to play No. 9 Duke (21-4) on Tuesday night. On Feb. 12, Duke beat Boston College 72-61 to win its second straight game. Wake Forest had its three-game winning streak come to an end. In the last matchup, the Demon Deacons lost to Miami (FL) 76-72.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Wake Forest vs. Duke odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is 150.

Duke vs. Wake Forest spread: Duke -9.5

Duke vs. Wake Forest over-under: 150 points

Duke vs. Wake Forest money line: Demon Deacons +400, Blue Devils -550

DUKE: Blue Devils are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games vs. a team with a winning straight up record

WAKE: Demon Deacons are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as a road underdog

Why Duke can cover

Freshman forward Paolo Banchero averages 17 points and 8.7 rebounds, while shooting 48 percent from the field. The Washington native has been playing been good basketball for the Blue Devils. Banchero has recorded six double-doubles over his last 10 games. In the win over Boston College, he finished with 16 points, 14 rebounds and three assists. He also shot 7-for-14 from the field.

Junior guard Wendell Moore Jr. is averaging 13.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. Moore Jr. is another player who can put the ball on the floor for Duke and go strong to the basket. The North Carolina native had a solid outing in the win over Boston College. Moore Jr. tallied 14 points, five rebounds and shot 4-for-5 from 3-point range.

Why Wake Forest can cover

Senior guard Alondes Williams has been one of the best players in the ACC this season. He is first in the conference in scoring (19.8), assists (5.2) and averages 6.9 rebounds. Williams has also been efficient, shooting 53 percent from the field and 33 percent from downtown. The Wisconsin native has scored at least 20 points in five of the last 10 games he's played in.

Junior forward Jake LaRavia is averaging 14.4 points and 6.5 rebounds. He is ranked fifth in the ACC in field-goal percentage (.575). The Indiana native has scored more than 15 points in nine games so far. LaRavia can also knock down a 3-pointer if needed, shooting 39 percent from deep. In the Feb. 5 win over Florida State, LaRavia had 18 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.

