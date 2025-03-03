The second-ranked Duke Blue Devils will look to clinch at least a share of the ACC regular-season championship when they battle the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Monday night. Wake Forest is coming off a 74-71 win over Notre Dame, while Duke crushed Florida State 100-65. The Demon Deacons (20-9, 12-6 ACC), who are tied for fourth in the league, have lost three of their last five games. The Blue Devils (26-3, 17-1), who lead the ACC, have won six in a row and 22 of the past 23. Duke guard Tyrese Proctor (knee) is questionable.

Tipoff from Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Duke beat Wake Forest 63-56 in their last meeting on Jan. 25. Duke is a 20.5-point favorite in the latest Wake Forest vs. Duke odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 145.5. Before making any Duke vs. Wake Forest picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 17 of the 2024-25 season on a 220-160 betting roll (+2005) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Wake Forest vs. Duke. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Duke vs. Wake Forest:

Duke vs. Wake Forest spread: Duke -20.5



Duke vs. Wake Forest over/under: 145.5 points

Duke vs. Wake Forest money line: Duke -4545, Wake Forest +1563

Duke vs. Wake Forest picks: See picks at SportsLine



Duke vs. Wake Forest streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back Duke

Freshman Cooper Flagg continues to dominate. In 29 games, all starts, he is averaging 19.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks in 30.9 minutes. He is connecting on 49.2% of his field goals, including 37.5% of his 3-pointers, and 82.8% of his free throws. He has reached double-digit scoring in 19 consecutive games, including a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds in an 80-62 win over Virginia on Feb. 17.

Also powering the Blue Devils is freshman guard Kon Knueppel. He has also started all 29 games, and is averaging 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 29.3 minutes. He is hitting on 45.9% of his shots from the floor, including 39.3% of his 3-pointers, and 90.8% of his free throws. He scored 14 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out five assists in Saturday's win over Florida State. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Wake Forest

Senior guard Hunter Sallis has been red hot of late, reaching 20 or more points in four of his past six games. In an 83-75 loss to Virginia on Wednesday, he dropped in 25 points, while adding four rebounds and three assists. He had a near double-double with 20 points and nine rebounds and six assists in a 77-66 win at SMU on Feb. 15. In 29 games, all starts, he is averaging 18.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 36.1 minutes.

Senior guard Cameron Hildreth is coming off a monster performance in Saturday's win over Notre Dame. In 38 minutes of action, he poured in 28 points, while grabbing six boards and making three steals. He scored 22 points and added three rebounds in the loss to Virginia on Wednesday. In 28 games, including 27 starts, he is averaging 15.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 33.9 minutes. See which team to pick here.

How to make Duke vs. Wake Forest picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 146 combined points. It also says one side of the spread that hits in nearly 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Wake Forest vs. Duke, and which side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,000 on its college basketball picks dating back to 2023, and find out.