Duke vs. Winthrop odds, spread: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions from advanced computer
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Winthrop and Duke. Here are the results:
The Winthrop Eagles will take on the top-ranked Duke Blue Devils at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke is 6-1 overall and 3-1 at home, while Winthrop is 4-3 overall and 2-2 on the road. The Blue Devils are favored by 24 points in the latest Duke vs. Winthrop odds, while the over-under is set at 140. Winthrop is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games. Duke is 5-11 against the spread in its last 16 games. Before entering any Winthrop vs. Duke picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated against the spread college basketball picks the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Duke vs. Winthrop 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Duke absorbed a huge upset Tuesday, as Stephen F. Austin stunned the Blue Devils 85-83. Vernon Carey Jr. posted a double-double, with 20 points and 11 rebounds in addition to seven blocks. Duke's 150-game home winning streak against non-conference opponents, which spanned almost 20 years, came to an end. The Lumberjacks became the first non-ACC school to beat Duke at Cameron Indoor since St. John's in February 2000, and the second unranked squad to upset a No. 1 team on its home floor in two weeks after Evansville went into Rupp Arena and knocked off Kentucky 67-64.
As for Winthrop, the Eagles bagged an easy 127-83 victory Monday over Division-III Pfeiffer. The Eagles already have played four road games, winning at then-No. 18 Saint Mary's in their third game of the season. Senior forward Josh Ferguson, at 11.3 points per game, is the only Winthrop probable starter averaging in double figures.
The only previous Winthrop-Duke meeting came in Greenville, S.C., where Duke won an opening game of the 2002 NCAA Tournament. That's the only time the Eagles have taken on a No. 1-ranked team. The total has gone under in seven of Winthrop's last eight games. The total has gone over in five of Duke's last six games.
So who wins Winthrop vs. Duke? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Duke vs. Winthrop spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Oregon-UNC delayed as game ball missing
You don't see this every day
-
Battle 4 Atlantis bracket, teams, picks
The Wolverines will battle the Bulldogs in the championship game, UNC beats Oregon for third...
-
Top 25 And 1: Louisville faces test
Chris Mack's Cardinals are 6-0 with five double-digit victories and Michigan joins the top...
-
Inside SFA's upset of No. 1 Duke
Beating the Blue Devils was incredible on its own, but there's so much more to Stephen F. Austin's...
-
Kansas outlasts Dayton for Maui title
The Jayhawks added another Maui title to their collection on Wednesday after a tough fight...
-
Top 25 And 1: UNC, Michigan to clash
Juwan Howard's Wolverines are rolling to start the season
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...