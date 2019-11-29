Duke vs. Winthrop odds, spread: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions from advanced computer

The Winthrop Eagles will take on the top-ranked Duke Blue Devils at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke is 6-1 overall and 3-1 at home, while Winthrop is 4-3 overall and 2-2 on the road. The Blue Devils are favored by 24 points in the latest Duke vs. Winthrop odds, while the over-under is set at 140. Winthrop is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games. Duke is 5-11 against the spread in its last 16 games. Before entering any Winthrop vs. Duke picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Duke absorbed a huge upset Tuesday, as Stephen F. Austin stunned the Blue Devils 85-83. Vernon Carey Jr. posted a double-double, with 20 points and 11 rebounds in addition to seven blocks. Duke's 150-game home winning streak against non-conference opponents, which spanned almost 20 years, came to an end. The Lumberjacks became the first non-ACC school to beat Duke at Cameron Indoor since St. John's in February 2000, and the second unranked squad to upset a No. 1 team on its home floor in two weeks after Evansville went into Rupp Arena and knocked off Kentucky 67-64.

As for Winthrop, the Eagles bagged an easy 127-83 victory Monday over Division-III Pfeiffer. The Eagles already have played four road games, winning at then-No. 18 Saint Mary's in their third game of the season. Senior forward Josh Ferguson, at 11.3 points per game, is the only Winthrop probable starter averaging in double figures.

The only previous Winthrop-Duke meeting came in Greenville, S.C., where Duke won an opening game of the 2002 NCAA Tournament. That's the only time the Eagles have taken on a No. 1-ranked team. The total has gone under in seven of Winthrop's last eight games. The total has gone over in five of Duke's last six games.

