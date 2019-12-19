Duke vs. Wofford odds, spread: 2019 college basketball picks, Dec. 19 predictions from proven simulation

The No. 4 Duke Blue Devils will host the Wofford Terriers in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET and both teams are entering the matchup with solid momentum. Duke has won three games in a row since losing to Stephen F. Austin and Wofford is on a five-game winning streak that was punctuated by a 68-64 upset win over North Carolina on Sunday. Now the Terriers will take aim at the Blue Devils with hopes of making it two huge road upsets against the state's two biggest programs, and Duke will be shorthanded. Sophomore guard Tre Jones will reportedly not be available on Thursday night due to a foot injury.

Without Jones, junior Jordan Goldwire is expected to get the start at point guard. After being used sparingly in his first two seasons as a reserve, Goldwire is playing 15.4 minutes per night and is averaging 3.3 points, 1.7 assists, 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Freshman wings Cassius Stanley (11.4 ppg) and Wendell Moore Jr. (7.2 ppg) are also likely to handle some ball-handling responsibilities.

The Blue Devils should be able to offset the loss of Jones with a significant size and length advantage inside. Freshman Vernon Carey Jr. has been one of the nation's best interior players, averaging 18.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. With only one player over 6-foot-7 in their regular rotation, Wofford will have a difficult time dealing with Carey, fellow freshman Matthew Hurt, senior Jack White and senior Javin DeLaurier inside.

Meanwhile, Wofford stunned North Carolina 68-64 in its last outing. Wofford guard Trevor Stumpe had 19 points and five assists. Storm Murphy also had a solid game with 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc with five rebounds and five assists. Murphy leads Wofford with 14.5 points per game this season. The Terriers did a sensational job of taking care of and sharing the basketball in the win over the Tar Heels, turning it over just five times and assisting on 19 of their 25 made field goals.

