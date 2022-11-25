The No. 8 Duke Blue Devils will try to punch their ticket to the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational title game when they face the Xavier Musketeers in the semifinals on Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET. Duke did not have a strong offensive showing on Thursday, but it still found a way to pick up a 54-51 win at Oregon State. Xavier played a high-scoring game against Florida, notching a 90-83 win in its opening-round matchup.

The Blue Devils are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Xavier vs. Duke odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 147. Before entering any Duke vs. Xavier picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated more than $1,400 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Duke vs. Xavier. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Xavier vs. Duke:

Xavier vs. Duke spread: Duke -4.5

Xavier vs. Duke over/under: 147 points

Xavier vs. Duke money line: Duke -200, Xavier +170

Xavier vs. Duke picks: See picks here

Why Duke can cover

Duke had its worst shooting performance of the season on Thursday, but it still found a way to notch a 54-51 win over Oregon State. The Blue Devils shot just 26.7% from the floor, which was the lowest rate in a win in team history. They will now get a chance to immediately correct those issues one day later in the semifinals of this event.

Freshman Kyle Filipowski has been the leading scorer through the first five games of the season, including a season-best 19 points and 14 rebounds on Thursday. He is averaging 16.2 points and 11.0 rebounds per game overall, while veteran guard Jeremy Roach is adding 11.3 points and 3.7 assists. Duke has gone 14-2 in its last 16 games in the month of November.

Why Xavier can cover

Xavier has gotten off to a hot start this season, with its lone loss coming in an 81-79 thriller against then-No. 12 Indiana last week. The Musketeers responded with a 90-83 win over Florida on Thursday, shooting 55.9% from the floor and having all five starters score in double figures. They have now scored at least 78 points in every game this season, giving them an edge against a young Duke squad.

Senior forward Jack Nunge leads Xavier with 16.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. UNLV transfer Souley Boum is adding 15.6 points, 4.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds after putting up 22 points, six assists and five rebounds on Thursday. Xavier has won five of its last seven games against ACC opponents.

How to make Duke vs. Xavier picks

The model has simulated Xavier vs. Duke 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Duke vs. Xavier? And which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Xavier vs. Duke spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $1,400 on its college basketball picks the last six years, and find out.