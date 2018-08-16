Duke's Alex O'Connell breaks a bone in his face and will miss the rest of the tour of Canada

Duke sophomore guard Alex O'Connell was hospitalized on Wednesday night after suffering an eye injury three minutes into Duke's first of three preseason exhibition games in Canada.

O'Connell was one of five starters that helped Duke build an early lead against Ryerson, but he did not return to the game after suffering the injury. Duke announced Thursday that he sustained an orbital bone fracture that will cause him to miss the remainder of the Canadian tour.

"He got hit with an elbow," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said after the game. "I'm not saying it was intentional, but he got hit. We're worried about his eye and the socket to see what happened."

Despite the unexpected loss for Duke, the Blue Devils' on-court success didn't slow. Without O'Connell, the Blue Devils still cruised to an 86-67 win powered by Canadian product R.J. Barrett and fellow freshman teammate Zion Williamson, who respectively scored 34 and 29. But his prolonged absence is still notable for a dinged up Duke team.

Duke is already without point guard Tre Jones and forward Cam Reddish, who are both sitting for the Canada trip to nurse lingering injuries. With O'Connell now ruled out for the remainder of the trip, Duke will be short-handed for the final two games before making its way back to Durham, North Carolina.

The Blue Devils face the University of Toronto on Friday and then head to Montreal to play McGill on Sunday.