Duke's Alex O'Connell breaks a bone in his face and will miss the rest of the tour of Canada
O'Connell was one of five Duke starters that helped build an early lead before suffering an injury to his eye
Duke sophomore guard Alex O'Connell was hospitalized on Wednesday night after suffering an eye injury three minutes into Duke's first of three preseason exhibition games in Canada.
O'Connell was one of five starters that helped Duke build an early lead against Ryerson, but he did not return to the game after suffering the injury. Duke announced Thursday that he sustained an orbital bone fracture that will cause him to miss the remainder of the Canadian tour.
"He got hit with an elbow," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said after the game. "I'm not saying it was intentional, but he got hit. We're worried about his eye and the socket to see what happened."
Despite the unexpected loss for Duke, the Blue Devils' on-court success didn't slow. Without O'Connell, the Blue Devils still cruised to an 86-67 win powered by Canadian product R.J. Barrett and fellow freshman teammate Zion Williamson, who respectively scored 34 and 29. But his prolonged absence is still notable for a dinged up Duke team.
Duke is already without point guard Tre Jones and forward Cam Reddish, who are both sitting for the Canada trip to nurse lingering injuries. With O'Connell now ruled out for the remainder of the trip, Duke will be short-handed for the final two games before making its way back to Durham, North Carolina.
The Blue Devils face the University of Toronto on Friday and then head to Montreal to play McGill on Sunday.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Duke routs Ryerson in Canada exhibition
The potential one-and-done stars combined for 63 points in an easy win in Duke's Canadian tour...
-
Pitino lawsuit against Adidas dismissed
Pitino had claimed that Adidas deliberately defamed his name after he lost his job at Loui...
-
Zion is still dunking from the FT line
Williamson would be the second-heaviest player in the NBA, but is still doing freakish things...
-
Ranking UK one-and-dones under Calipari
Here are the 25 Wildcats who went to the NBA after just one season under Calipari at UK
-
UK wraps up Bahamas trip by going 4-0
Calipari is 'not intoxicated' by UK's success after the Wildcats went 4-0 last week in the...
-
Coach K weighs in on new NCAA rules
Krzyzewski isn't the only prominent voice to be critical of the implementation of the new...