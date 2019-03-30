Duke's Cam Reddish a game-time decision for Elite Eight matchup vs. Michigan State with knee injury
Mike Krzyzewski said Reddish's injury was a tweak of a chronic issue
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Cam Reddish is still dealing with a knee injury that kept him out of Duke's thrilling Sweet 16 win against Virginia Tech, but he and Mike Krzyzewski won't rule out the potential of him playing on Sunday afternoon against Michigan State.
Both Reddish and Krzyzewski described what appears to be a minor tweak of a lingering issue, noting that a continued treatment plan of massage, cold tub and therapy would be put in place to try and get him ready to return to action.
"He's had a little bit of problem with his knee. It's not structural," Krzyzewski said. "It's a jumper's knee, tendonitis. I guess there are a number of different things. At different times it can inhibit you, or you feel pretty good and then you can play. Or you can work yourself through it. But yesterday we weren't able to do that."
The injury came as a complete surprise to everyone on Friday night, including Reddish's Duke teammates.
"Definitely missing Cam out there," RJ Barrett said Saturday. "It's tough to have a game plan and then couple minutes before tip-off see that he's out. But we've gone through so much adversity that we were able to step up last night. And just moving forward, whether he plays or he doesn't, we're going to have to give everything we've got."
The decision to hold Reddish out falls in line with a cautious approach that Krzyzewski and Duke have taken with injuries throughout this season and much of the last decade of Blue Devils basketball. If a player, particularly one with the type of pro potential like Reddish or Zion Williamson, is dealing with any injury that could be worsened by an early return to the court, that player is often scratched from the lineup.
Reddish received complete support from his teammates on Friday night. They told him not to worry and stressed the importance of not trying to push it just because of the stage and sky-high stakes of the NCAA Tournament. If Reddish can't play against Michigan State on Sunday he'll receive that same support, but his status is without a doubt the biggest X-factor going into a game between two national championship contenders battling for just one spot in the 2019 Final Four.
