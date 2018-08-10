Duke's Coach K isn't worried about Zion Williamson's weight because 'he jumps higher than anybody'
The Hall of Fame coach says Zion's 285-pound frame isn't prohibiting him from exerting his dominance in practice
Despite being listed at a stunning 285-pounds on Duke's roster earlier this month, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski says he is unconcerned about star freshman high-flyer Zion Williamson because he's already proven the extra weight he's put on isn't affecting his game.
"He's graceful," Coach K said Friday on a conference call, according to ZagsBlog.com. "His lateral movement and speed and anticipation is off the charts. He can drive, he can post up, he understands the really game well. I know that everyone has watched him on YouTube with all the dunking and obviously that's impressive but he's a heck of a basketball player."
Zion made a name for himself in high school for his ridiculous highlights that included windmill dunks, tomahawk slams and generally freakish athletic feats. Despite adding roughly 10 pounds to his 6-foot-7 frame, Coach K is confident it's more about excess mass and strength than dead weight.
Which is pretty believable, considering Zion was throwing down from the free-throw line with ease just over a month ago.
"At that weight or approximately that weight, he moves as fast as anybody, jumps higher than anybody and he's alert," said Krzyzewski. "We're not talking about someone who has excess body fat. This is a kid that's in pretty darn good shape and just has a man's mass. It's more mass and strength than any type of excess weight. I'm not concerned about that. He's done really well."
Williamson was the No. 5 overall prospect in the Class of 2018 and one of the headline signees for the Blue Devils' No. 1 ranked recruiting class that included Nos. 1 and 2 overall recruits R.J. Barrett and Cameron Reddish. And despite the extra weight he's added to his already jumbo frame, it seems he's not lost any of those athletic skills that made him such a highly-touted prospect to begin with.
