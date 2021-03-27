Duke senior point guard Jordan Goldwire has entered the transfer portal and leaving the Blue Devils program as a graduate transfer, the program announced Saturday. Goldwire, a four-year player with Duke, led the team in assists and steals last season and was a steadying amidst the program's topsy-turvy 13-11 season, making 12 starts in 24 games.

"Jordan always embraced his role, and his improvement over the course of his career is a testament to his mentality and competitive spirit," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a statement. "He was outstanding to coach and we wish him all of the best."

A former three-star prospect in the 2017 class, Goldwire famously committed to Duke -- a program that typically recruits almost exclusively from top-50 talents -- over the likes of Eastern Kentucky, Hofstra and a select few smaller programs. He was the seventh-highest rated signee of Duke's seven-man 2017 recruiting class, arriving the same year as five-star top-10 point guard Trevon Duval.

While Goldwire did not have the same stellar career that Duval and other one-and-dones had from his class, he did manage to grow into a serviceable two-way guard. In his final two seasons he averaged 5.2 points, 3.0 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

Goldwire completed all four seasons at Duke but because of the NCAA's offering of an extra year of eligibility as a way to soften the blow of the pandemic, he can play one more season elsewhere without the penalty of sitting out.