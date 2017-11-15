Duke's Marvin Bagley III exits Michigan State game with eye injury, won't return
Bagley was poked in the eye by a teammate.
Marvin Bagley III, the No. 1-ranked player in this year's freshman class and all-everything Duke freshman, will not return in the second half against Michigan State after suffering an eye injury in the first half.
Bagley was hurt while battling for a rebound after his teammate, Javin DeLaurier, caught him square in the right eye. He left the court after writhing in pain to be evaluated in the locker room and returned in the second half on the bench, where the ESPN broadcast reported he would be out for the remainder of the game.
Bagley could be seen mouthing what appeared to be "I can't see" while on the court. He had four points and six rebounds before his exit.
