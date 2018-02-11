Duke's Marvin Bagley ruled out for Sunday vs. Georgia Tech with knee sprain

Duke freshman Marvin Bagley III will miss Sunday night's game at Georgia Tech with a mild right knee sprain.

The Blue Devils freshman suffered the injury in the first half of Thursday's game at North Carolina, where he went on to play 39 minutes in a 82-78 loss. Against the Tar Heels, he scored 15 points and grabbed 16 rebounds.

The ACC leader in both scoring (21.2 PPG) and rebounding (11.4 RPG), Bagley, a projected top-three pick in the NBA Draft, has done it all for Duke this season. So in his absence, Wendell Carter Jr. and Marques Bolden will get an uptick in usage to combat the size and talent of Yellow Jackets big man Ben Lammers.