Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski will miss the No. 20 Blue Devils' game at No. 18 Florida State on Saturday after being exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19, the program announced Friday night. Krzyzewski did not travel with the team to observe standard quarantine protocols.

Associate head coach Jon Scheyer will serve as acting head coach for Saturday's game and until Krzyzewski clears quarantine protocols. Scheyer is a Duke alumnus who won a national championship his senior season with the Blue Devils. He has served on the coaching staff since 2014 and was elevated to his role as associate head coach in 2018.

Krzyzewski and Duke were set to end a layoff of more than two weeks from competition against the Seminoles and will now do it shorthanded as a coaching staff. It is but the latest setback for the team connected to the pandemic, which to this point has primarily related to scheduling. Four of its games this season have been postponed or canceled because of COVID-19 issues, most recently its Dec. 29 game against Pitt, which was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Panthers program.

Duke (3-2) struggled through nonconference play and, notably, canceled its previously-postponed nonconference games in December while opting not to reschedule them so that players could spend time with family over the holidays. It's Duke's worst start since the 1999-2000 season. The Blue Devils are 1.5-point underdogs over the Seminoles, however, after FSU took a humbling double-digit loss -- their second in three games -- to Clemson on Dec. 29.