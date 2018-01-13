Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski to miss Saturday’s game vs. Wake Forest because of virus

The 70-year-old coach missed seven games last season because of back surgery

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski will miss Saturday's game against Wake Forest because of a virus, the school announced Saturday morning. Associate head coach Jeff Capel will guide the Blue Devils in his absence.

Krzyzewski, 70, is a Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer with more wins than any other Division I coach, five national championships and three Olympic gold medals. He missed seven games last season because of back surgery. The Blue Devils are 14-2 and ranked sixth in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one).

Wake Forest is 8-8.

CBS Sports Insider

Gary Parrish is an award-winning college basketball columnist and television analyst for CBS Sports who also hosts the highest-rated afternoon drive radio show in Memphis, where he lives with his wife... Full Bio

