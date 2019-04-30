Duke's Mike Krzyzewski watches LeBron James' son Bronny James debut at Nike EYBL
James has standing offers from both Duke and Kentucky
Bronny James is a fascinating recruit for his basketball prowess alone, but his namesake only makes him that much more enticing to schools. The 14-year-old, who will be a freshman in 2023, has standing offers from both Duke and Kentucky. Duke's Mike Krzyzewski, who has coached Bronny's dad LeBron James in the Olympics, turned up in person to see the youngster play in a 16U Nike EYBL game with Strive for Greatness. It was Bronny's debut, but he seemed to be playing well against high schoolers.
Coach K certainly wasn't trying to hide. He was courtside.
Lately, Duke has cornered the market on blue chip talent. Zion Williamson built himself an entire brand in one season at Duke, and is a consensus No. 1 pick heading into this summer's NBA draft. But even with Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish, Duke did not win a national championship this year.
As long as Coach K is with the Blue Devils, they'll almost always have one of the top recruiting classes in the country. Bronny would be one of Krzyzewski's biggest gets yet, but he'll have staunch competition over the next few years.
