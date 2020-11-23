The season-opening game for Duke's basketball program against Gardner-Webb set for Wednesday has been postponed following a positive COVID-19 test within the Gardner-Webb program it was announced Monday. Barring any setbacks, Duke is now expected to instead open its season on Nov. 28 against Coppin State.

The decision to postpone the game was made Monday morning in consultation with Duke's medical personnel after learning of Garnder-Webb's plight.

"This postponement comes following a positive COVID-19 test within the Gardner-Webb program," Duke said in a statement. "The teams may look to make up the game at a later date should schedules permit."

Gardner-Webb was picked in the preseason to finish fourth in the Big South in 2020-21, thus being potentially capable of pushing an inexperienced Duke team out of the gates. The postponement means Duke will have just one tune-up game before a marquee matchup with Michigan State on Dec. 1 in the Champions Classic.

Duke has a total of 27 regular-season games on its schedule this season, including seven nonconference foes, a smaller-than-usual schedule to accommodate for the challenges of the pandemic. It will play its first six games of the season at home before opening league play on Dec. 16 at Notre Dame.