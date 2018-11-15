Duke's Zion Williamson as a tight end? A former LSU assistant said he offered him a football scholarship

Duke freshman Zion Williamson could probably succeed at just about any sport he put his mind to. He could (and will) be an NBA player. He'd likely be dominant as a triple jumper or anything track and field event that requires leaping. Heck, his 6-8, 285-pound frame suggests he'd probably be great at football, too.

Because of his athletic gifts, he was even given a shot to do exactly that.

Zion, who became a social media sensation with his freakish feats of athleticism and dunks in high school, was once offered a scholarship to play tight end at LSU, according to former assistant Eric Mateos. But Mateos says he never heard back from the superstar hooper who is now putting up huge numbers at Duke.

"I thought, hell, why not, he's probably the best damn tight end to ever live," Mateos told ESPN of his pursuit of Zion as a prospect.

It's not wild to think Zion would be a fantastic tight end -- or running back, or quarterback or linebacker or defensive end -- but what's wild is that Mateos extended the offer despite the fact that Zion didn't even play football. The high school he attended, Spartanburg Day, doesn't even have football. But Mateos says the calculation for him was simple: Athletic talent of Zion = great football player.

"Any time you have an athlete that can generate that much explosive power in a controlled manner, that's a level of elite that translates to a bunch of different football positions," Mateos said.

Williamson is averaging 25.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game for the No. 1 Blue Devils this season, so it's fair to say that, while seeing him play football would be pretty intriguing, he clearly made the right decision to stick with hoops.