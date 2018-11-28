Duke's Zion Williamson casually throws down windmill dunk vs. Indiana
Williamson is already making a habit of highlight-reeling himself in transition
Zion Williamson, Duke's freakishly phenomenal freshman who is working himself up draft boards, is already putting together a pretty impressive highlight reel for himself just seven games into his collegiate career.
Williamson has proven he's more than just a dunker, but dunking? Well, it's easily his most entertaining tool in his skill set. He's already gone full windmill in transition this season against San Diego State during the Maui Invitational, and he followed that up Tuesday night with an even sweeter windmill against Indiana.
Williamson and Duke raced out to a 53-29 halftime lead over the visiting Hoosiers, and Williamson, who logged 19 points in the opening frame, already has more dunks (6) than IU has made 3-pointers (3).
