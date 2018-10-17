Duke's Zion Williamson is already doing Zion Williamson things: hits half-court game-winner in scrimmage

He hammers home dunks with next-level ferociousness, has proven capable of playing multiple positions, and is now casually knocking down three-quarter court shots at the buzzer in practice. Is there anything Duke's super-freshman, Zion Williamson, can't do?

Oh, and he's doing all this while weighing in at 285-pounds -- a weight would make him the second-heaviest player in the NBA. Behold, his latest feat of spectacularness: a shot that ended a team scrimmage in epic fashion.

ZION AT THE BUZZER FTW. DEEP bucket to catch a dub in the team scrimmage. 👀👀👀 @ZionW32 pic.twitter.com/mEMajfbviN — Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) October 17, 2018

"Still can't believe u hit that," commented fellow Duke standout R.J. Barrett on the team's Instagram.

"We're still not cool for this," added another teammate, Joey Baker, who it appears ended up on the losing end thanks to Zion's shot.

Zion signed with Duke out of high school as the No. 5 overall prospect in 2018 and the top player at his position nationally, giving Duke three of the top-5 players to go with No. 1 overall prospect R.J. Barrett and No. 2 overall prospect Cam Reddish. Their presence is a big reason why the Blue Devils, ranked No. 3 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one), are one of the trendy picks to win it all in 2018-19.

