Duke's Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett lead Blue Devils to exhibition rout of Ryerson
The potential one-and-done stars combined for 63 points in an easy win in Duke's Canadian tour exhibition-opener
The Duke Blue Devils opened their Canadian exhibition tour on Wednesday evening with a resounding 86-67 win over Ryerson.
Led by Canadian product R.J. Barrett and his freshman counterpart Zion Williamson, who scored 34 and 29, respectively, Duke outclassed its Toronto-area opponent with ease. It held a 40-28 lead by halftime and cruised to its first preseason win of the three-game trip, and managed to sprinkle in plenty of highlights worthy of replay along the way.
Zion, a 285-pound hybrid forward, knocked down 3 of his 4 3-point attempts on the night. He added 13 rebounds to his near 30-point night and proved he was far more than a one trick pony in the process. Barrett did his damage on 11 of 29 shooting, which included five boards and an 8-for-14 performance from the charity stripe.
Duke will face the University of Toronto on Friday, then head to Montreal to play McGill on Sunday to finish off the competitive portion of its trip.
