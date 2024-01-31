Who's Playing

Chicago State Cougars @ Duquesne Dukes

Current Records: Chicago State 11-15, Duquesne 11-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Duquesne Dukes will be playing at home against the Chicago State Cougars at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, the Dukes beat the Rams 68-59. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Duquesne.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Duquesne to victory, but perhaps none more so than David Dixon, who scored 12 points along with six rebounds and three steals. Jake DiMichele was another key contributor, scoring 15 points.

Meanwhile, Chicago State had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 28 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Sunday. They blew past the Cougars, posting a 108-58 win at home. With Chicago State ahead 58-27 at the half, the game was all but over already.

The Dukes' victory bumped their record up to 11-8. As for the Cougars, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-15.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Duquesne have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Chicago State, though, as they've been averaging only 33.2 rebounds per game. Given Duquesne's sizeable advantage in that area, Chicago State will need to find a way to close that gap.