Who's Playing

Davidson Wildcats @ Duquesne Dukes

Current Records: Davidson 12-9, Duquesne 13-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Duquesne is 1-9 against the Wildcats since January of 2016 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Duquesne will be looking to extend their current four-game winning streak.

Rhode Island typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Duquesne proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Rams by a score of 85-71. Winning is a bit easier when you make nine more threes than your opponent, as Duquesne did.

Dae Dae Grant was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 31 points along with five assists. Another player making a difference was Fousseyni Drame, who scored 11 points.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats couldn't handle the Ramblers on Sunday and fell 76-63. Davidson has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Davidson's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Grant Huffman, who scored 23 points along with eight rebounds and seven assists, and Reed Bailey who scored 23 points. Huffman didn't help Davidson's cause all that much against the Rams last Saturday but the same can't be said for this game.

The Dukes' win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 13-8. As for the Wildcats, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost six of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-9 record this season.

Looking ahead, Duquesne is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 8-12, while Davidson is 7-12.

Duquesne came up short against the Wildcats in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 71-67. Can Duquesne avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Duquesne is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Davidson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

Series History

Davidson has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Duquesne.