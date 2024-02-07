Who's Playing

Davidson Wildcats @ Duquesne Dukes

Current Records: Davidson 12-9, Duquesne 13-8

When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

What to Know

Davidson is 9-1 against the Dukes since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Davidson found out the hard way on Sunday. They took a 76-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Ramblers. Davidson has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the defeat, Davidson had strong showings from Grant Huffman, who scored 23 points along with eight rebounds and seven assists, and Reed Bailey, who scored 23 points. Huffman didn't help Davidson's cause all that much against the Rams last Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest.

Meanwhile, Duquesne came tearing into Saturday's match with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 6 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Rams by a score of 85-71.

Among those leading the charge was Dae Dae Grant, who scored 31 points along with five assists. Fousseyni Drame was another key contributor, scoring 11 points.

The Wildcats have been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-9 record this season. As for the Dukes, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 13-8.

Davidson didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Dukes in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 71-67 win. Will Davidson repeat their success, or do the Dukes have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Davidson has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Duquesne.