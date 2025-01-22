Halftime Report

Dayton is on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating Duquesne 44-25.

Dayton came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Dayton Flyers @ Duquesne Dukes

Current Records: Dayton 12-6, Duquesne 9-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Duquesne will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Dayton Flyers will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The Dukes will be looking to extend their current three-game winning streak.

Last Saturday, Duquesne strolled past St. Bona. with points to spare, taking the game 75-57.

Among those leading the charge was Maximus Edwards, who went 6 for 8 en route to 17 points. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (five). Another player making a difference was Tre Dinkins III, who had ten points along with six assists and two steals.

Duquesne was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as St. Bona. only posted nine.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Dayton ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They skirted by Loyola Chi. 83-81 on a last-minute layup from Amael L'Etang with but a second left in the third quarter. The victory was some much needed relief for the Flyers as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

Dayton can attribute much of their success to Enoch Cheeks, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points plus seven rebounds and five steals. Cheeks continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Malachi Smith, who earned 15 points along with eight assists.

Duquesne's win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-9. As for Dayton, their victory bumped their record up to 12-6.

Duquesne was able to grind out a solid win over Dayton when the teams last played back in March of 2024, winning 65-57. Will Duquesne repeat their success, or does Dayton have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Dayton is a 3.5-point favorite against Duquesne, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flyers as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 132.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dayton has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Duquesne.