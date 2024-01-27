Who's Playing

Fordham Rams @ Duquesne Dukes

Current Records: Fordham 9-10, Duquesne 10-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Fordham Rams and the Duquesne Dukes are set to tip at 12:30 p.m. ET on January 27th at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Rhode Island typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Fordham proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Rams and snuck past 71-68.

Fordham can attribute much of their success to Kyle Rose, who scored 24 points along with six rebounds. Those 24 points set a new season-high mark for him. Will Richardson was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with five rebounds.

Duquesne can finally bid farewell to their five-game losing streak thanks to their game on Tuesday. They snuck past the Bonnies with a 54-50 win. Despite the victory, that was the fewest points Duquesne has scored all year.

The Rams' win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 9-10. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 90.0 points per game. As for the Dukes, their victory bumped their record up to 10-8.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Fordham have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Duquesne struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Fordham against Duquesne when the teams last played back in March of 2023 as the squad secured a 87-60 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Fordham since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Duquesne has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Fordham.