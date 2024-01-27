Who's Playing
Fordham Rams @ Duquesne Dukes
Current Records: Fordham 9-10, Duquesne 10-8
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: USA Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Fordham Rams and the Duquesne Dukes are set to tip at 12:30 p.m. ET on January 27th at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Rhode Island typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Fordham proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Rams and snuck past 71-68.
Fordham can attribute much of their success to Kyle Rose, who scored 24 points along with six rebounds. Those 24 points set a new season-high mark for him. Will Richardson was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with five rebounds.
Duquesne can finally bid farewell to their five-game losing streak thanks to their game on Tuesday. They snuck past the Bonnies with a 54-50 win. Despite the victory, that was the fewest points Duquesne has scored all year.
The Rams' win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 9-10. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 90.0 points per game. As for the Dukes, their victory bumped their record up to 10-8.
Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Fordham have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Duquesne struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Everything came up roses for Fordham against Duquesne when the teams last played back in March of 2023 as the squad secured a 87-60 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Fordham since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Duquesne has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Fordham.
- Mar 04, 2023 - Fordham 87 vs. Duquesne 60
- Jan 21, 2023 - Fordham 65 vs. Duquesne 58
- Feb 12, 2022 - Fordham 65 vs. Duquesne 54
- Jan 12, 2022 - Fordham 72 vs. Duquesne 71
- Jan 27, 2021 - Duquesne 86 vs. Fordham 62
- Jan 09, 2021 - Duquesne 48 vs. Fordham 45
- Feb 16, 2020 - Duquesne 59 vs. Fordham 54
- Jan 15, 2020 - Duquesne 58 vs. Fordham 56
- Feb 09, 2019 - Duquesne 74 vs. Fordham 66
- Jan 09, 2019 - Duquesne 66 vs. Fordham 61