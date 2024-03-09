Who's Playing

Current Records: George Wash. 15-15, Duquesne 19-11

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

After two games on the road, Duquesne is heading back home. They and the George Wash. Colonials will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Tuesday, the Dukes earned a 69-59 win over the Rams.

Among those leading the charge was Dae Dae Grant, who scored 26 points.

George Wash. can finally bid farewell to their 12-game losing streak thanks to their game on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Bonnies by a score of 86-75.

James Bishop IV was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 27 points along with six assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Jacoi Hutchinson, who scored 13 points along with seven assists and two steals.

The Dukes are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 19-11 record this season. As for the Colonials, their win ended a five-game drought at home and bumped them up to 15-15.

Looking forward, Duquesne is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Duquesne is expected to win, but their 9-13 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Everything came up roses for Duquesne against George Wash. when the teams last played back in February of 2023 as the squad secured a 93-67 win. With Duquesne ahead 50-20 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Duquesne is a big 10.5-point favorite against George Wash., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

Duquesne has won 6 out of their last 10 games against George Wash..